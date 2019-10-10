10/10/2019
'Never Goin' Back' Director Sets Felicity Jones & Shailene Woodley For 'The Last Letter From Your Lover'
I think 2018 will go down as a turning point for movies about women, written and directed by women. We saw more of them than ever last year, and one of the best, certainly my personal favorite, was Augustine Frizzell's stoner comedy Never Goin' Back. Earning acclaim on the festival circuit for its deft combination of dim-witted and insightful humor, the film marked Frizzell as a welcome new voice who can get the most from her actors.
That makes news on Frizzell's next film all the more exciting because she'll be working with Oscar nominee Felicity Jones and Golden Globe nominee Shailene Woodley. Frizzell is to direct an adaptation of Jojo Moyes' romance novel The Last Letter from Your Lover, which tells parallel stories of a modern-day journalist who is inspired to investigate the romantic life of a woman in the 1960s after finding some of her old love letters. Also part of the cast is Callum Turner, Joe Alwyn, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Ncuti Gatwa.
Deadline's piece doesn't say who will write the script, but Moyes tends to adapt her own novels as she did 2016's Me Before You. Next up for Jones is the awards season contender The Aeronauts. Woodley is coming off the second season of Big Little Lies and was recently seen in Drake Doremus' Endings, Beginnings.
Filming begins on Monday so we may not have to wait long to see this one.