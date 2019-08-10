Netflix's 'Cowboy Bebop' Series Reveals The Team's Hyper-Intelligent Corgi, Ein

The live-actionseries is real. After years of attempts at making a big-budget Hollywood movie, April saw confirmation that we would instead get a TV series on Netflix as the streamer once again comes to the rescue of a project that seemed like it would never happen. Given the endless amount of demand to see this happen, their investment is sure to be worth it. And now we know that filming has actually begun with new behind-the-scenes feature that reveals one of the most important members of the Bebop crew.In the teaser we see the show's cast, John Cho, Daniella Pineda, Mustafa Shakir, and Alex Hassell, gathered around and joined by movie's real star, a corgi that will be playing the crew's hyper-intelligent genetically-engineered dog, Ein.Props to Netflix for going with a real canine rather than a CGI creation. You can see the affect it's already having on the cast.Cowboy Bebop will be written by Christopher Yost, known for his work on, Thor: Ragnarok, and other Marvel projects in animation and for comics. Netflix hasn't given the series a release date, but it's definitely happening and that's far better than the limbo fans have had to deal with for ages.