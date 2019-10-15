10/15/2019
Neil Patrick Harris Joins 'The Matrix 4' Cast
And the unexpected casting in The Matrix 4 continues. While Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss are back, everything got flipped upside down when Aquaman actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was cast as the lead role. Now we know he'll be joined by another new addition, Neil Patrick Harris.
The multi-talented Harris joins the cast of The Matrix 4 in an unknown role, of course. The film will be directed by co-written by Lana Wachowski, with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon helping on the script which is sure to be a mind bender. Mitchell is author of the book Cloud Atlas which the Wachowskis adapted in 2012, while Hemon is the award-winning author of Nowhere Man and The Lazarus Project.
This could be another chance for Harris to reinvent his career, just as How I Met Your Your Mother got people to move on beyond his Doogie Howser days. He's kept plenty busy recently, including a role in Gone Girl, but hasn't done anything quite as big as The Matrix before Production on the film begins early next year