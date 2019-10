Middleburg Interview: Daniel Jones, Subject of the 'The Report', On The Depiction Of Torture In Media And The Influence Of Government Agencies On Media

Well, I mean, one of the reasons I wanted to engage with Scott on this was there's this dry Senate report and there were news articles about that report around the world for 24, maybe 48 hours, but then it's just gone. And if you've read the book Sapiens, the history of, sort of, Homo sapiens, It stresses that what makes us different is the importance of narrative and storytelling and that permeates culture. And in the same way that Hollywood has had, in my view, a profound effect on really wonderful things, you look at the issue of gay marriage, there's this really profound or positive impact. But in the case of torture, it's been one of these things mythologized and Hollywood-ized, largely because it's a great device to move things along quickly, right? Nobody wants to watch a three-day-long interrogation where someone talks about their family and like eventually gets this thing. It's like, "Okay, let's, you know, twist their arm and then we get the information and we run off." It just simply doesn't happen. And Zero Dark Thirty is an interesting case. I happen to know Mark Boal who wrote that movie and there was quite a bit of research done on that. Mark Boal had actually reached out to the agency to do a book about a CIA failure called Tora Bora, Osama Bin Laden's escape and the CIA said, "Hold on, hold on. What if we gave you exclusive access on something that we did do positively?" And you know, that was the same classified story the CIA was telling the White House, Department of Justice and Congress, it just happened to be wrong. So, they were victims of the misinformation as much as anybody else, until our report came out. So I don't fault them in this case.