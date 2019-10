Michael Mann To Direct Ansel Elgort And Ken Watanabe In HBO Max Series 'Tokyo Vice'

Michael Mann is a legendary filmmaker, but his presence has dwindled of late. His most recent film was 2015's underrated, and before that 2009's, with a brief stop in the world of TV directing an episode of short-lived HBO series. And now he's coming back to HBO for the launch of another show, a long-developing adaptation ofMann will direct the pilot episode offor streaming service HBO Max, which already hasandstar Ansel Elgort in the lead role. Joining him will be Japanese superstar Ken Watanabe, seen twice this year inand. The series is written by JT Rogers and has Destin Daniel Cretton) on board as a producer, having stepped back from a prior director role. The hope is that Mann will stick around for a longer stretch.is based on Jake Adelstein's memoir about his time as a beat reporter in Tokyo following the local police for one of Japan's largest newspapers. Rogers adapted the book for a movie in 2013 that would've starred Daniel Radcliffe , but that obviously fell through. [ Deadline