10/22/2019
Marvel TV's Jeph Loeb Expect To Depart Following Kevin Feige's Promotion
We've been expecting some news on Jeph Loeb and Marvel Television for a few weeks now, ever since it became clear they were being overrun by Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios. With Feige's recent elevation to Marvel's Chief Creative Officer, giving him firm control of the film and TV sides, Loeb's time appears to be up.
Variety reports that Loeb is expected to depart his role running the day-to-day operations of Marvel Television, rather than stick around and answer to Feige whose promotion was announced just a week ago. Recently we've been hearing about a shift that would find Loeb put focusing on Marvel animated shows rather than live-action, precipitated in large to Feige launching a number of MCU series on Disney+.
Loeb oversaw the successful launches of Agents of SHIELD, Runaways, and Cloak & Dagger, but has been experiencing embarrassing setbacks with the failures of New Warriors and Ghost Rider to find network homes. The panned Inhumans series, canceled after one pathetic season, is also seen as a major blow against Marvel Television. The only projects left coming up for Loeb are the upcoming Helstrom series on Hulu, and the third season of Runaways.
The less said about Loeb's boss, Marvel Entertainment CEO Ike Perlmutter, the better. It'll just confuse things, but suffice it to say what little power he had left has dwindled significantly