Marvel TV's 'Helstrom' Series Finds Its Cast

While its partner in small-screen fiery vengeance, Marvel TV'sseries, may have been put on ice,is definitely moving forward and has found its cast.The Hulu series will be led by Tom Austen () and Sydney Lemmon() as siblings Daimon and Ana Helstrom. Elizabeth Marvel () will play their institutionalized matriarch and alleged serial killer Victoria Helstrom. In the comics they are the half-human children of a demon posing as Satan, and groomed by heir father to be evil, which Daimon rejected.Also in the cast are Ariana Guerra, Robert Wisdom, June Carryl, and Alain Uy. Paul Zbyszewski will act as showrunner.Marvel TV's Jeph Loeb said about the news...“While the future of Marvel TV is still very much in doubt, the success or fail ofshould go a long way in deciding its fate. Check out detailed character breakdowns below.Tom Austen (Grantchester, The Royals) as Daimon Helstrom – A professor of ethics who moonlights as an exorcist, Daimon has no illusions about saving a world he has no patience for; he just hopes he can help a few of the people closest to him. In his battle against a hidden world, Daimon is determined to root out demons as they arise, and will not stop until they’re vanquished.Sydney Lemmon (Fear The Walking Dead) as Ana Helstrom – By day, Ana runs a successful auction house and suffers no fools, but her true interest lies in hunting down those who hurt others. Traumatized by her father as a child, Ana is driven to rid the world of those like him, even as she secretly worries her father will return.Elizabeth Marvel (Homeland, The Meyerowitz Stories) as Victoria Helstrom – Plagued by demons both real and imagined, Victoria has been institutionalized for twenty years. While she struggles to be herself, she hopes to repair her relationship with her children.Robert Wisdom (Ballers, Watchmen) as Caretaker – Caretaker is a guardian of knowledge of the occult. He uses his knowledge and his relationship with Ana to help keep demonic forces at bay.June Carryl (Mindhunter, Dead Women Walking) as Dr. Louise Hastings – A psychologist with a strong faith but an open mind, Hastings is head of the psychiatric hospital where Victoria is being monitored. She has watched over the Helstrom family for years, caring for them as best she can.Ariana Guerra (Raising Dion, Insatiable) as Gabriella Rosetti – A woman balancing logic and faith, Gabriella arrives from the Vatican to help Daimon and Hastings uncover cases of demonic possession. She wants to save everyone she can, including Daimon.Alain Uy (The Passage, Paper Tigers) as Chris Yen – Yen is Ana’s business partner and her closest friend — some would say surrogate brother. He carries out the bulk of the auction house’s responsibilities and assists Ana with whatever she needs.