Marvel Has "Promised" To Keep 'Deadpool' R-Rated For Next Film

It only took a pair of hit movies for Deadpool to become the R-rated jewel of Fox's long-running X-Men franchise. With nearly $1.6B total earned across those films, a third seemed inevitable until Fox was bought up by Disney, then everything seemed to grind to a halt. While nobody thinks another movie is off the table, the question is "When?" and whether Disney would seek to make the infamously foul-mouthed merc more kid-friendly.
Turns out there's good news on both fronts. Speaking with EW, Deadpool co-writer Paul Wernick assures fans that another movie is coming and will be as inappropriate as ever...
“I think the party line and truth is we’re all still figuring it out. Marvel has promised to continue to let us play in the R-rated ‘Deadpool’ universe, and the hope is that they will also let us veer into the MCU a little bit as well and play in that sandbox. Our feeling and Ryan’s feeling is that it’s got to be the right idea, it’s got to be great…”
“I think once we collectively agree what idea that great idea is we’ll be off to the races. Ryan’s super-busy, we’ve got a lot of projects lined up, but we wake up thinking about ‘Deadpool,’ and we go to sleep thinking about ‘Deadpool.’”
Deadpool would undoubtedly have something snarky to say about Wernick thinking about him so damn much.
So those are the kinds of things fans have been waiting to here. Another question is whether or not Deadpool will be allowed to play in the MCU sandbox. That's probably what will happen, but I can envision a scenario in which he somehow exists outside of it, allowed to go as far over-the-line as possible.
As for when a Deadpool 3 might happen...nobody knows. But Ryan Reynolds isn't goofing around at Marvel HQ for nothing, right?