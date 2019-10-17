'Marriage Story' Trailer: Noah Baumbach Leads Adam Driver & Scarlett Johansson Through A Painful Divorce





Marriage Story has been described as Baumbach's most personal film yet, centering on the broken marriage of Charlie and Nicole, and the impact their coast-to-coast divorce has on their son. Baumbach wrote the script and drew heavily from his breakup from actress Jennifer Jason Leigh, which may be why even this trailer is packed with such emotion.





Also starring Laura Dern, Merritt Wever, Ray Liotta, Julia Hagerty, and Wallace Shawn, Marriage Story hits select theaters on November 6th before coming to Netflix on December 6th. It's also playing this weekend at the Middleburg Film Festival, tickets available here.





The pairing of Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson seems like one you'd expect to see in some blockbuster movie. They are, after all, two of the biggest stars in the world and top of Disney's two biggest franchises. While nobody expects Noah Baumbach's searing dramato be a blockbuster drawing hundreds of millions at the box office, the early reviews suggest it may come away with a load of awards.