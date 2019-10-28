'Little Joe' Trailer: A Newly-Created "Happy" Flower Needs Watering OR ELSE

We buy one another flowers for all sorts of reasons. They can be a symbol of love on Valentine's Day, an opening gift on a first date, or a way of showing sympathy for someone who is grieving. Now imagine if there was a flower that could literally cure depression? How much would ProFlowers upcharge your ass for those? The new filmmagines that such flowers exist, but as you probably guessed the bloom comes off the rose pretty quickly.stars Emily Beecham and Ben Whishaw as plant breeders who develop this new strain of flower that guarantees to make the owner happy. What looks to be a tremendous scientific breakthrough soon gives way to something ominous, because damn if we have anything good in this world.The film marks the English-language debut of Austrian director Jessica Hausner, and made quite a splash at Cannes where it competed for the Palme d'Or and won Beecham the Best Actress Award. The color schemes are beautiful but also slightly off, like a wildflower plucked before its time. The tone reminds me offor some reason. Maybe it's the whole taking care of the plant OR ELSE thing it has going on, but I dig it.SYNOPSIS:opens on December 6th.