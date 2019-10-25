'Line Of Duty' Trailer: Aaron Eckhart Is A Cop Seeking Redemption





SYNOPSIS: Aaron Eckhart (Olympus Has Fallen) stars as Frank Penny, a disgraced cop looking for a shot at redemption. When the police chief’s 11-year-old daughter is abducted, Frank goes rogue to try and save her. But to find the girl, Frank will need the help of Ava Brooks (Courtney Eaton), whose live-streaming news channel is broadcasting Frank’s every move. While a city watches, Frank and Ava race against time in this explosive action-thriller.



Line of Duty hits theaters on November 15th.

Aaron Eckhart is a disgraced cop who gets a shot at redemption in, a new film fromdirector Steven C. Miller. Surrounded by a cast that includes's Courtney Eaton, Giancarlo Esposito, Dina Meyer, Jessica Lu, and Ben McKenzie, the film is Eckhart's first lead since 2016's. He'll be seen as part of Roland Emmerich's massive WWII flicklater this year.