'Light From Light' Trailer: Jim Gaffigan Shines In A Different Kind Of Haunted House Story

Jim Gaffigan has appeared in so many movies this year you would have to go out of your way to miss him. He had a few of them debut at Sundance, and one that really stood out was, which may have all of the trappings of a supernatural horror but turns out to be a surprisingly human drama.Written and directed by Paul Harrill, the film gives Gaffigan a chance to show his dramatic side as a man who contacts a paranormal investigator/single mother to find out if his home is being haunted by the spirit of his deceased wife. And as you can see from the new trailer, this isn't the setup to a new James Wan movie or anything like that.Alongside Gaffigan is an excellent cast that includes Marin Ireland, Josh Wiggins, Atheena Frizzell, and David Cale.SYNOPSIS:opens in New York City on November 1st followed by LA and other cities on November 8th.