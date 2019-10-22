'Let It Snow' Trailer: Netflix Assembles Its Teen Rom-Com Avengers For A Wintry Tale Of Love And Heartbreak

Like the teen rom-com version of the Avengers, Netflix has gathered some of its brightest young stars for Let It Snow, a romance based on the popular fix-up novel (a term I had never heard before) from John Green, Lauren Myrcale, and Maureen Johnson.star Kiernan Shipka,'s Odeya Rush,'s Shameik Moore,'s Liv Hewson, and's Anna Akana are joined by's Isabela Moner,s Jacob Batalon, and more for a wintry romance perfect for this time of year.Directed by Luke Snellin, the film follows a group of high school seniors as they deal with love and heartbreak during the course of a prolonged snowstorm. It would be easy to dismiss this as a lot of fluff, and maybe that's what it will turn out to be, but Netflix has been knocking these movies out of the park. People love them, and this is like getting three different movies in one with such a large and diverse ensemble.SYNOPSIS:hits Netflix on November 8th