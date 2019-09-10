10/09/2019
Kirsten Dunst Joins Benedict Cumberbatch In Jane Campion's 'The Power Of The Dog'
With Kirsten Dunst earning some of her career's best reviews for Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida, she's now headed to Netflix to join the latest film from Jane Campion.
Dunst will replace Elisabeth Moss in The Power of the Dog, joining Benedict Cumberbatch and Paul Dano. Moss was recently forced to exit the film about a pair of brothers who couldn't be more different than one another, living on a Montana ranch in the 1920s. Their already-strained relationship gets worse when Dano's character marries a young widow and has her move onto the ranch with her son.
News of the film broke earlier this year, looking as if Campion and Moss would be reunited after two seasons working together on Top of the Lake. Bt it wasn't meant to be, and Dunst steps in for her first feature role since 2017 when she starred in Woodshock and Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled. [Deadline]