Kevin Smith On The Deeply Personal 'Clerks 3' Plot

Although he's been promising to wrap up his two-decade-longfranchise for years, Kevin Smith is getting serious about it this time. Not only are all deals in place for, but the narrative he's chosen is also pretty serious as he's drawing upon his own recent health issues.For those who don't know, Smith has really turned his life around from a health standpoint after suffering a recent heart attack. You can just look at him and see the physical changes between now and his early career. It's through his health problems that Smith gained a renewed focus on his career and a return to the View Askew characters he's always loved. So we've got the upcoming, and now, the latter drawing from Smith's own life-and-death situation...Smith told TheWrap The film will find Dante and Randal shooting a movie based on their own lives and the people who frequent the Quick Stop. Of course, that means Smith gets to be even more meta by bringing Jay and Silent Bob back into the picture...he said.I love it. Smith's a few years older than me, and we don't come close to having the same upbringing, but hisfilms have always arrived at times when his characters were going through things I could relate to. It's one of the reasons Smith will always be among my favorite directors, even when he rips into me on his podcast for hatings. When Smith can make light of deeply personal material he's at his best, and I can't wait to see him do it again.