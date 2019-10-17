Jonah Hill Turns Down 'The Batman' Role

Whatever role Jonah Hill was going to play inwill be going to someone else. Variety reports Hill, who was reportedly up for either The Penguin or The Riddler, has turned down a part in Matt Reeves' film. It appears negotiations never really got that far, either.Depending on how you look at it, this could be good for Hill as it saves him the embarrassment of being pummeled by a masked Robert Pattinson, the shame of which he may never live down. With Hill's exit, the only confirmed cast at this point are Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman.There are expected to be multiple villains for Batman to contend with, but obviously Hill's character would've been a big one. Interesting to see if Reeves targets another A-lister to replace him or look to create a new star with a flashy bad guy role.opens on June 25th 2021.