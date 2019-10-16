10/16/2019
John Krasinski And Ryan Reynolds Are Teamin Up For Fantasy Comedy 'Imaginary Friends'
Ryan Reynolds. And John Krasinski. Do you really need to know anything more? Well, you might, so here it is. Reynolds and Krasinski are teaming up on Imaginary Friends, a fantasy comedy that both will star in, with Krasinski also as writer and director.
Deadline has the news on Imaginary Friends, which will star Reynolds as a man who can see and talk with his imaginary pals. The film was part of a big bidding war won by Paramount, and it's easy to see why.
Reynolds has turned the sarcastic, smart-mouthed sense of humor he's had since Van Wilder into a series of blockbuster films and one of the most popular superhero franchises in Hollywood. It's largely due to him that Deadpool even exists on the big screen, and it's safe to say The Hitman's Bodyguard (and the upcoming sequel) wouldn't have been as huge without him. Coming up for Reynolds is Michael Bay's action flick 6 Underground, video game film Free Guy, and a musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol with Will Ferrell.
Krasinski is coming off the massive success of A Quiet Place, which he'll return to direct the sequel to. While he's dabbled in directing comedy before with dramedies The Hollars and Brief Interviews with Hideous Men, this will be the first time he's tackled the genre straight-up like this. Krasinski is putting the finishing touches on A Quiet Place 2, and can be seen now in the second season of Amazon's Jack Ryan series.