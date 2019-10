John Krasinski And Ryan Reynolds Are Teamin Up For Fantasy Comedy 'Imaginary Friends'

Ryan Reynolds. And John Krasinski. Do you really need to know anything more? Well, you might, so here it is. Reynolds and Krasinski are teaming up on, a fantasy comedy that both will star in, with Krasinski also as writer and director. Deadline has the news on, which will star Reynolds as a man who can see and talk with his imaginary pals. The film was part of a big bidding war won by Paramount, and it's easy to see why.Reynolds has turned the sarcastic, smart-mouthed sense of humor he's had sinceinto a series of blockbuster films and one of the most popular superhero franchises in Hollywood. It's largely due to him thateven exists on the big screen, and it's safe to say(and the upcoming sequel) wouldn't have been as huge without him. Coming up for Reynolds is Michael Bay's action flick, video game film, and a musical adaptation ofwith Will Ferrell.Krasinski is coming off the massive success of, which he'll return to direct the sequel to. While he's dabbled in directing comedy before with dramediesand, this will be the first time he's tackled the genre straight-up like this. Krasinski is putting the finishing touches on, and can be seen now in the second season of Amazon'sseries.