James Gunn Is "Saddened" By Martin Scorsese's Anti-Marvel Comments

That said, I will always love Scorsese, be grateful for his contribution to cinema, and can’t wait to see The Irishman. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 4, 2019

It was inevitable that legendary director Martin Scorsese's comments bashing Marvel movies were going to lead to backlash. Not only were fans upset that he referred to Marvel's movies as "theme parks" and "not cinema", but so wasdirector James Gunn, who took to Twitter to respond.Gunn responded on Twitter.Gunn's remarks are strong enough as it is, but because this is 2019 and we're talking about the Internet, he was forced to respond to angry fans who didn't like that he compared protests ofto what Scorsese is saying about Marvel.Gunn clarified.Hopefully this will put the issue to bed.HA HA HA HA! Who am I kidding? This shit won't end until Scorsese gives in and agrees to direct Robert De Niro in an Old Man Cap movie for Marvel.Gunn's comments are on point, and as someone who makes superhero films that people really respond to he has every reason to feel the way he does. But going after Scorsese, even when he's clearly in the wrong, isn't going to win him any favors. The best thing he can do now is make a killermovie next year.