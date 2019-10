James Cameron Says 'Avatar' Sequels Will Use High Frame Rate "Sparingly"

The use of High Frame Rate has been a divisive issue among filmmakers and film fans. Some directors, such as Ang Lee who used it extensively on, see it as the next step in cinema's evolution Others find it to be a distraction best intended for limited use. Count James Cameron in the latter category, so don't expect to see a lot of HFR in hissequels.Speaking with Collider , Cameron talked about the use of HFR in his upcomingfilms. Cameron is a filmmaker who has long been at the forefront of cutting edge technology, but he doesn't think there will be much of a place for the increased framerate in his movies...he added.he said.The debate will rage on, I guess? Although it seems like the only person really pushing the HFR experience is Lee. Peter Jackson gave it a shot with hisfilms and audiences didn't really dig it. Maybe someday it'll become commonplace, but based on the performance ofand the comments by Cameron, that could be a while.