'Iron Fist' Star Jessica Henwick Eyed For 'The Matrix 4' Role

There weren't a ton of great things to say about Netflix's Iron Fist series, but if there was a standout it was Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing. It's good to see her getting a chance to show what she can do on the big screen now, and in a movie that may allow her to put those martial arts skills to good use, because she's about to enter The Matrix.
Deadline reports Henwick is the latest to join The Matrix 4 cast. This continues the ramping of casting moves that have seen Jada Pinkett-Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II set for roles in the anticipated sequel. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back as Neo and Trinity, but little else is known about the film. It's possible Henwck will be the female lead, in a role similar to Neo.
The Matrix 4 begins shooting early next year, written and directed by Lana Wachowski.