House Cleaning Begins As Marvel's 'Cloak & Dagger' Is Suddenly Canceled

The house cleaning has begun at Marvel TV. With Kevin Feige recently promoted to Marvel's Chief Creative Officer, giving him control of both the TV and film sides of the MCU, it was only a matter of time before the remains of the Jeph Loeb/Ike Perlmutter era was brought to an end. The first casualty?The Freeform serieshas been canceled and will not even get the third season we expected it would. This is only surprising in how quickly it happened, because the teen show was due to crossover withlater this year. It does sound like the teen heroes Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) will continue to appear on the third season of, but then that'll be it for them.Series showrunner Joe Pokaski confirmed the news on Twitter ...So this doesn't leave much of the prior Marvel TV regime.enters its third, and possibly final, season later this year.will complete its lengthy run next year, and one has to wonder what the fate of the upcomingseries is now. It does seem to be moving forward on Hulu, but will that be it? [ Variety