'Hocus Pocus' Sequel To Be Conjured Up For Disney+

After years of fans trying to conjure up a sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic, the spell appears to have finally worked. Collider reports Hocus Pocus 2 is in the works for Disney+, and already has a writer in place.Jen D’Angelo, a writer/producer on short-lived series, will pen the new film with a hope that original stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will return. That will go a long way in figuring out if this is a true sequel or not. No word on who will direct, so this is still pretty early on in development.The 1993 movie didn't do much at the time, but has become a favorite during the spookiest time of the year. Originally directed by Kenny Ortega, the film centered on three villainous witches who are inadvertently resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts.