Guy Ritchie And Jason Statham To Reunite On Remake Of French Thriller 'Le Convoyeur'

Last week we ran a trailer for Guy Ritchie's upcoming film, The Gentlemen , his followup to the billion-dollar-grossing. While seeing Ritchie return to the Brit crime flicks of his early career was cool,we couldn't help but lament the lack of his frequent star, Jason Statham. Turns out, we only had to wait a few more days to learn of their impending reunion on a different project.Also dropping a few days ago was news of a new Ritchie film, titled, a crime thriller being produced at Miramax. Well, Deadline has an update and now we know it will reteam Ritchie with Statham, his star ofandThat title may not stick, though. The film is a remake of the 2004 French thriller, aka. The story followsThe original movie starred Albert Dupontel and Oscar winner Jean Dujardin.No word on a release date, but Ritchie is eager to get started on mocking his pal Statham...said Ritchie.