10/07/2019
Guy Ritchie And Jason Statham To Reunite On Remake Of French Thriller 'Le Convoyeur'
Last week we ran a trailer for Guy Ritchie's upcoming film, The Gentlemen, his followup to the billion-dollar-grossing Aladdin. While seeing Ritchie return to the Brit crime flicks of his early career was cool,we couldn't help but lament the lack of his frequent star, Jason Statham. Turns out, we only had to wait a few more days to learn of their impending reunion on a different project.
Also dropping a few days ago was news of a new Ritchie film, titled Vigilance, a crime thriller being produced at Miramax. Well, Deadline has an update and now we know it will reteam Ritchie with Statham, his star of Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch.
That title may not stick, though. The film is a remake of the 2004 French thriller Le Convoyeur, aka Cash Truck. The story follows "H, a cold and mysterious character working at a cash truck company responsible for moving hundreds of millions of dollars around Los Angeles each week. Weaving through a suspenseful and carefully constructed narrative, the film shifts across timelines and between various characters’ perspectives for a thrilling and mind-bending experience." The original movie starred Albert Dupontel and Oscar winner Jean Dujardin.
No word on a release date, but Ritchie is eager to get started on mocking his pal Statham...
“I’m looking forward to bringing this story to life and working with Jason while he still has the use of his knees,” said Ritchie.