'Grease' Spinoff Series 'Rydell High' Headed To HBO Max









HBO Max will be home for Grease: Rydell High, which as the title suggets is based on the high school where bursting out into song is a totally okay thing to do and somehow makes you cooler. The series is set in the 1950s and is described as being in the same vein as High School Musical which, coincidentally, has its own series coming to Disney+. Any chance for an inter-company crossover/dance-off? Familiar characters and some new ones will be incorporated into a "world that rocks with big musical numbers from the period combined with new original songs as well.”





Grease isn't healthy for anybody, so here's hoping all of these projects are spaced out a little bit. No word on when Grease: Rydell High kicks off but I doubt it'll be ready by HBO Max launch in spring 2020.

remains one of the most popular screen musicals ever, and Paramount isn't going to let it go away. Already they've produced the 2016musical that aired on Fox, and have announced a prequel filmbased on the he said/she said song from the 1978 classic starring John Travolta and Oliva Newton-John. Now Paramount is partnering up with HBO Max for even more, this time as a streaming spinoff series.