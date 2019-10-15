'Grease' Spinoff Series 'Rydell High' Headed To HBO Max

HBO Max will be home for Grease: Rydell High, which as the title suggets is based on the high school where bursting out into song is a totally okay thing to do and somehow makes you cooler. The series is set in the 1950s and is described as being in the same vein as High School Musical which, coincidentally, has its own series coming to Disney+. Any chance for an inter-company crossover/dance-off? Familiar characters and some new ones will be incorporated into a "world that rocks with big musical numbers from the period combined with new original songs as well.”
Too much Grease isn't healthy for anybody, so here's hoping all of these projects are spaced out a little bit. No word on when Grease: Rydell High kicks off but I doubt it'll be ready by HBO Max launch in spring 2020. [THR]