Gaze Upon the R-Rated Glory of 'Terminator: Dark Fate' with the New Red Band Trailer

Thankfully the upcomingis returning to it's R rated roots, and even more importantly it's starting to look better and better with each new trailer. I was VERY worried when the debut trailer hit...the FX looked terrible but that appears to have been rectified. While I don't know how I feel about Arnie's Terminator, which is apparently Cyberdyne Systems T-800 Model 10retirement, I am really digging Linda Hamilton's older Sarah Connor. Obviously the baddest senior citizen will always beBlanche Dubois, but Hamilton seems to be giving her a run for the money here. The other promising thing this red-band trailer gives us is a quick look at the dynamic between the T-800 and Connor, with the latter not really getting in on calling the cyborg 'Carl'Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think in the comments!