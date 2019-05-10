First 'No Time To Die' Poster: Daniel Craig's James Bond Is Stylin' And Profilin'

In case you didn't know, today is Global James Bond Day, with October 5th marking the release of the first movie to feature 007, 1962's. And what better time to begin the hype for the 25th movie in the franchise,, with the debut poster?The image features a dapper Daniel Craig as James Bond, in what is expected to be his final time in the role. The rest of the poster is pretty basic, a blue, possibly bullet-riddled wall behind him and the title treatment. There will be plenty of time for individual character posters later, but it makes sense to put the focus squarely on Craig, especially if he's on the way out. Give him all the spotlight, I say.I get the feeling this image may have been taken from Bond's time in Jamaica, where we know he's gone to retire from active duty. That doesn't last long, naturally, and he's pulled back into service by an old friend, Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), to stop a new threat by a villain played by Rami Malek. The rest of the cast includes Lashana Lynch, who has taken on the 007 codename in Bond's absence, plus Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ben Whishaw.Directed by Cary Fukunaga,opens April 8th 2020.