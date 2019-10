Filmmakers Of Color Will Direct Disney's Next Four Animated Movies

Rightfully knocked for its lack of diversity, Disney's hiring ofdirector Jennifer Lee as Disney Animation’s chief creative officer has brought a new focus on inclusion. We're seeing that begin to play out now, as Variety reports filmmakers of color will be at the helm of Disney Animation's next four movies.Leading the way isdirector Carlos Lopez Estrada, whose racially-charged film electrified crowds last year. He's joined by Suzi Yoonessi, probably best known for the Scooby-Doo film, and her 2009 indie. Animation vets Josie Trinidad and Marc Smith will also take on films of their own. Both are longtime staples at Disney, having worked on, and together onAt this point, we don't know what their animated projects will be, but this move by Disney could signal a willingness to present more challenging films with different cultural points of view.Here's what Lee had to say in a statement:Next up for Disney Animation is, which opens on November 25th 2020.