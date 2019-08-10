10/08/2019
Female-Led 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina' Lands 'Underworld' Director Len Wiseman
A couple of years ago after the surprising success of John Wick, the Keanu Reeves action flick was pegged as a possible franchise beyond simple sequels. One of the first spinoffs we heard about was Ballerina, a female-led revenge thriller in the La Femme Nikita mold. With Reeves' titular hitman more popular than ever, that spinoff is now officially moving forward and has a director.
Underworld's Len Wiseman has been set to direct Ballerina, working from a script by Shane Black devotee and John Wick 3: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten. As the title suggests, the film follows a ballerina who seeks revenge for the death of her family, and of course, she has more deadly skills than your average dancer. While set in the John Wick universe, it's unclear if Reeves will have a role. A cameo is expected, however.
Wiseman isn't the most inspiring filmmaking choice, but through his Underworld films has plenty of experience working with female action stars. Perhaps Kate Beckinsale could have a role in this somewhere? [Deadline]