Ewan McGregor Confirms Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Was Originally Planned As A Movie

The immediate response by Lucasfilm to the disappointing Solo: A Star Wars Story box office was to pump the breaks on any big screen spinoffs. At the time there were numerous films in the works, with one of those a rumored Obi-Wan Kenobi project directed by Stephen Daldry. That obviously never happened, and soon talk of Daldry being involved quietly fell away. We know now that Kenobi's story will be told in an upcoming Disney+ series, but star Ewan McGregor confirms to Comingsoon it wasn't always the case.
"It wasn’t always going to be a series, not initially," McGregor said. "When we first started talking about, that wasn’t really in the cards but everything’s changed so much, so quickly. It’s really exciting that it is now. I’m really into the idea to be able to tell the story over several hours instead of just one hit. I think it’s going to be quite cool."
McGregor recently admitted he's known about his return as Kenobi for years, and has been keeping it a secret from fans.
The Disney+ series will consist of 6 hour-long episodes set between Revenge of the Sith and A New hope, while Kenobi is watching over a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine. Any other story details are rumor, at best. We don't really know what the plan is. Hossein Amini will pen each episode, with Deborah Chow directing. Actor Joel Edgerton even recently teased the possibility of returning as Luke's guardian, moisture farmer Owen Lars. He played the role in Attack of the Clones and in Revenge of the Sith.