10/30/2019
Elizabeth Banks Developing 'DC Super Hero High' Live-Action Series For HBO Max
All appearances to the contrary sometimes, Warner Bros. aren't complete idiots. They have this extensive library of recognizable DC Comics characters and they full intend to use them as content for their HBO Max streaming service. On the heels of Greg Berlanti's upcoming Green Lantern and Strange Adventures shows, we're now learning that Elizabeth Banks will develop live-action series DC Super Hero High.
It's pretty much exactly what you think. The half-hour comedy series will be geared towards a younger audience and focus on super-powered teens "just trying to navigate the pressures of high school, but none of them realize that someday they will become legendary DC Super Heroes." Basically, if you want to see what a complete tool a rich kid like Bruce Wayne probably was in high school, this is the show for you.
Banks will exec-produce the series, joined by Fuller House writer Scott Weinger. I love this as a way of introducing these characters to a different crowd, and can't wait to see who they get to play some of DC's most iconic heroes.
HBO Max launches next May. [Deadline]