10/11/2019
Elisabeth Moss May Join Taika Waititi's Soccer Film 'Next Goal Wins'
Recently, we learned Elisabeth Moss was forced to drop out of The Power of the Dog, which would've seen her reunited with Top of the Lake director Jane Campion. Scheduling conflicts were the reason, and now we may have an idea what the conflict might've been, because who's going to pass up a chance to work with Taika Waititi?
THR reports Moss may be joining Michael Fassbender in Waititi's soccer movie, Next Goal Wins. This will be Waititi's next project following Jojo Rabbit, and what he'll tackle before returning to Marvel for Thor: Love & Thunder.
Moss' role is unclear in the film which is based on the acclaimed documentary about the inept American Samoa soccer team as they gain attempt to qualify for the FIFA World Cup with the help of their new coach, Thomas Rongen. Fassbender will play Rongen, with unknown Samoan actors being cast to fill out the team roster.