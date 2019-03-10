'Eli' Trailer: Ciarán Foy's Netflix Horror Traps A Sick Child In A Haunted Hospital

Once again, Netflix has swooped in to the rescue of a project that may have never seen the light of day.is the third film from director Ciarán Foy, who made a splash in 2012 with the psychological horror, before moving on to franchise sequel. Those films easily placed Foy high on the list of rising star genre directors, but his third moviehas been sitting on the shelf for nearly a year as Paramount struggled to market it. Enter Netflix, who have not only released the new trailer but have set a release date just a couple of weeks away.Eli is penned bywriters Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing, with a cast led by Charlie Shotwell (), Sadie Sink (), Max Martini (), Kelly Reilly (), and Lili Taylor (). The story takes place in a haunted clinic where a young boy with a rare disease is receiving treatment.SYNOPSIS:comes to Netflix on October 18th, just in time for Halloween.