10/24/2019
Eddie Redmayne & Felicity Jones Sore in Second Trailer for 'The Aeronauts'
On the list of exciting film subjects I'd say hot air balloons lands pretty low on the list, but it's amazing what a good movie can make you interested in. This second trailer for festival favorite The Aeronauts (which Travis reviewed at last weekends Middleburg Film Festival) gives us a great look at the adventure tale starring quirky but magnetic pair Eddie Redmayne & Felicity Jones. It's hard to picture but in a world without Airplanes the hot air balloon was the peak of human exploration in the 1800's, and as mundane as it seems the trailer seems to nail home the thrilling and terrifying time one could have in that little wicker bucket. Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think in the comments!