'Earthquake Bird' Trailer: Alicia Vikander Is Suspected Of Murder In Netflix's Mystery Thriller





Behind the camera is Wash Westmoreland, who also adapted the screenplay. He's best known for his work on Still Alice, Colette, and The Last of Robin Hood. Westmoreland's tend to be remembered for their powerful central performances, but don't necessarily command big box office. That's why it's a good thing this one is coming out on Netflix where I think it'll find an eager audience.



Joining Vikander and Keough are co-stars Naoki Kobayashi and Jack Huston.





SYNOPSIS: A psychologically unsettling and atmospheric thriller set in 1989 Tokyo from director Wash Westmoreland (Colette, Still Alice), Earthquake Bird follows Lucy Fly (Alicia Vikander), an enigmatic ex-pat haunted by a painful past, who enters into an intense relationship with Teiji (Naoki Kobayashi), a handsome yet similarly troubled local photographer. Lucy’s imperturbable exterior begins to crack when a naive newcomer, Lily Bridges (Riley Keough), becomes entangled in their lives and ends up missing – suspected dead.





Earthquake Bird hits Netflix on November 15th.





Despite a cast led by Oscar winner Alicia Vikander and's Riley Keough, there's a good chance few would've had the opportunity to see suspense thrillerif it weren't for Netflix. Based on the Susanna Jones novel, the '80s-set story takes place in Japan where two friends fall in love with the same Japanese man. The sordid love triangle is broken when one of the women suddenly goes missing, leaving the other a suspect in her disappearance.