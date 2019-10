'Dolittle' Director Stephen Gaghan Gets Destroyed In Epic Rant By Alleged Crewmember

So someone that worked on the new Dr Dolittle movie is posting about it on reddit aaaaaaaaaaaaand..... pic.twitter.com/uhtb0FjSpf October 13, 2019

Over the weekend the first trailer for Dolittle was dropped, and honestly, the timing was kinda weird. In the middle of a Sunday, really? I wasn't the one who posted it here but if I had I would've mentioned how odd that was, and how it seemed designed to deflect the shitstorm of hate it was bound to receive. Which it did. It seems that changing the Robert Downey Jr. film's title fromwasn't going to help alter the negative perception gained from an overlong, troubled production led by Stephen Gaghan, who was always a curious choice as director.That negative perception got solidified as fuck recently when a Reddit user, claiming to be part of the production crew, went on an epic tirade about Gaghan, who he calls "batshit" and "literally insane." First, it's important to remember previous news which was that test screenings for the film didn't go well, so Universal brought on Battle: Los Angeles director Jonathan Liebesman to helm reshoots with Lego Batman's Chris McKay handling major rewrites. That stuff gets brought up by the disgruntled Reddit user, but it's just one part of one killer takedown of Gaghan...Oof. The upset crewmember mentioned Gaghan's uncontrollable anger at minor production issues, saying heThere's even a funny anecdote about the director's dog, who was apparently on set for some reason, and something curious about its treatment of certain members of the crew. He says the canine is “one of the most incredibly regal looking motherfucker I’ve ever seen which is a shame because it's a stone cold racist. And without a doubt will track down every human in the building with even the slightest drop of ethnic ancestry and bark."He further elaborates on that and it's pretty funny. The Reddit user does admit to not being around for the reshoots but further buries Gaghan by sayingI don't know if any of this is true, but if it's not this guy has way too much time on his hands. My gut tells me there's a kernel of truth to much if not all of it, although it may be slanted by this person's negative experiences. I mean, he seems pretty upset over a movie that probably doesn't affect him personally, right?Given that Dolittle already looks crap, stuff like this isn't going to help. That said, your casual moviegoer probably doesn't care and won't hear about any of this. They'll see Tony Stark surrounded by a bunch of talking digital animals and that could be a charming if forgettable night out for the family. And if that's allturns out to be, and it ends up making Universal some coin, then none of this will matter.sails into theaters on January 17th 2020.