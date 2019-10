Disney Sets Robert Zemeckis As Director Of Their Live-Action 'Pinocchio'

Sorry, folks. Disney's not giving up on the live-action remakes any time soon. Why not? Well, whenand, two films that were largely scorned in reviews, combine for over $2.5B that's all the incentive they need. And the next up on the list is, which looks to have a brand new director who I'm surprised hasn't been snapped up by Disney before.Robert Zemeckis is in talks to direct Disney's live-actionfilm, which has been struggling to get off the ground for a while. Early this year we learned the previously-attached director,'s Paul King, was dropping out for personal reasons . This set the project back in a big way and we haven't heard much about it since. Variety says Zemeckis has been eyeing the Pinocchio gig since last summer, so maybe that's why things have been quiet. Disney may have been mulling over their next move.It's easy to see why Disney might be hesitant. Zemeckis' most recent film was the disastrous, preceded by flops such asand. But before that he found success as an early innovator in the use of performance capture technology, seen in films such asand. Disney will be hoping those experiences are what's needed to finally makea reality.