Disney+ Releases 3-Hour Video Previewing All Of Its Launch Content

Hey, you got three hours to kill? Me neither, but Disney really hopes you do, and decide to spend that time watching a preview video for Disney+ that features all of the streaming service's launch content.Hopefully, you've got something better to do. But if not, the promo vid includes looks at all of the movie and TV content that will be ready on November 12th. That includes original films such as the live-actionand holiday comedy, along with classic animated films likeand. Original shows such asare previewed, as well asSeries, which I'm sure somebody is eager for. There's even stuff like the beloved '90s cartoonandWhat you won't find? Well, don't expect to see glimpses of the Marvel shows such as, and. The first of those,, doesn't arrive until fall 2020.You can watch the video below. It's so long, November 12th may be here by the time you're finished.