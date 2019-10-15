10/15/2019
Disney+ Releases 3-Hour Video Previewing All Of Its Launch Content
Hey, you got three hours to kill? Me neither, but Disney really hopes you do, and decide to spend that time watching a preview video for Disney+ that features all of the streaming service's launch content.
Hopefully, you've got something better to do. But if not, the promo vid includes looks at all of the movie and TV content that will be ready on November 12th. That includes original films such as the live-action Lady and the Tramp and holiday comedy Noelle, along with classic animated films like Sleeping Beauty and Moana. Original shows such as The Mandalorian are previewed, as well as High School Musical: The Series, which I'm sure somebody is eager for. There's even stuff like the beloved '90s cartoon Gargoyles and X-Men: The Animated Series.
What you won't find? Well, don't expect to see glimpses of the Marvel shows such as Hawkeye, WandaVision, and Loki. The first of those, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, doesn't arrive until fall 2020.
You can watch the video below. It's so long, November 12th may be here by the time you're finished.