10/07/2019
DC Readers: Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Disney's anticipated sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Angelina Jolie as the iconic Sleeping Beauty villainess! The film also stars Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville!
SYNOPSIS: In Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” a sequel to the 2014 global box office hit, Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play. The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora’s impending marriage to Prince Phillip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family.
The screening takes place on Monday, October 14th at 7:30pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like to attend, complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected and notified by email. Good luck!
Maleficient: Mistress of Evil opens October 18th.
