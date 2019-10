DC Readers: Enter To Win ROE Passes For 'Black And Blue'

We're happy to offer our DC area readers the chance to win run-of-engagement (ROE) passes forstarring Naomie Harris and Tyrese Gibson! The police thriller opens on October 25th.SYNOPSIS:Passes are good for you and one guest, and are valid at any DC area AMC theater starting Monday, October 28th on Monday-Thursday throughout the film's theatrical run.To enter, send an email to punchdrunktrav@gmail.com with your full name and "Black And Blue ROE" in the subject line. Winners will be selected tomorrow, October 15th, and contacted by email. Good luck!