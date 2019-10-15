10/15/2019
DC Readers: Enter To Win ROE Passes For 'Black And Blue'
We're happy to offer our DC area readers the chance to win run-of-engagement (ROE) passes for Black and Blue, starring Naomie Harris and Tyrese Gibson! The police thriller opens on October 25th.
SYNOPSIS: BLACK AND BLUE is a fast-paced action thriller about a rookie cop (Academy Award® nominee Naomie Harris) who inadvertently captures the murder of a young drug dealer on her body cam. After realizing that the murder was committed by corrupt cops, she teams up with the one person from her community who is willing to help her (Tyrese Gibson) as she tries to escape both the criminals out for revenge and the police who are desperate to destroy the incriminating footage.
Passes are good for you and one guest, and are valid at any DC area AMC theater starting Monday, October 28th on Monday-Thursday throughout the film's theatrical run.
To enter, send an email to punchdrunktrav@gmail.com with your full name and "Black And Blue ROE" in the subject line. Winners will be selected tomorrow, October 15th, and contacted by email. Good luck!