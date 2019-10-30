10/30/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Special Screening Of Apple TV+ Series 'Dickinson' Starring Hailee Steinfeld
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a special screening of the upcoming Apple TV+ series, Dickinson, starring Hailee Steinfeld in a wild, irreverent and modern take on the life of poet Emily Dickinson.
SYNOPSIS: Poet. Daughter. Total Rebel. In this coming-of-age story, Emily is determined to become the world's greatest poet.
This special event takes place tonight, October 30th, at 7:30pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie and will be preceded by a complimentary beer and wine reception at 6:30pm. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Gofobo site here and download a pair of passes. Enjoy the show!
Dickinson debuts on Apple TV+ on November 1st.