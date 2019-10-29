DC Readers: Attend A Free Screening Of Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out'





SYNOPSIS: Acclaimed writer and director Rian Johnson (Brick, Looper, Star Wars: The Last Jedi) pays tribute to mystery mastermind Agatha Christie in KNIVES OUT, a fresh, modern-day murder mystery where everyone is a suspect. When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death. With an all-star ensemble cast that also includes Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell, KNIVES OUT is a fun, witty and stylish whodunit guaranteed to keep audiences guessing until the very end.





The screening takes place tomorrow, October 30th, at 7:00pm at Landmark E Street. If you'd like to attend, register at Lionsgate's ticketing site here . Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you'll need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!





Knives Out opens on November 27th.





We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free screening of Rian Johnson's, the most fun you'll have figuring out a murder mystery. The film stars Daniel Craig, Christopher Plummer, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Jaeden Martell.