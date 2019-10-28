10/28/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Screening Of 'Terminator: Dark Fate'
Welcome to the day after Judgment Day! We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Terminator: Dark Fate! The film returns James Cameron to the iconic franchise, joined by Deadpool director Tim Miller and stars Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.
SYNOPSIS: Linda Hamilton (“Sarah Connor”) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (“T-800”) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna and Diego Boneta.
The screening takes place tomorrow, October 29th, at AMC Mazza Gallerie at 7:00pm. If you'd like to attend, register with Gofobo here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!