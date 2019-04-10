10/04/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Screening Of 'The Addams Family'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free screening of The Addams Family, featuring the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Elsie Fisher, Tituss Burgess, Martin Short, Catherine O’Hara, Jenifer Lewis, Aimee Garcia, and Snoop Dogg.
SYNOPSIS: Get ready to snap your fingers! The Addams Family is back on the big screen in the first animated comedy about the kookiest family on the block. Funny, outlandish, and completely iconic, the Addams Family redefines what it means to be a good neighbor.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, October 9th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, go to the ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
The Addams Family opens October 11th.