10/31/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Midway'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Roland Emmerich's WWII thriller, Midway. The film stars Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Ed Skrein, Nick Jonas, Luke Evans, Patrick Wilson, Aaron Eckhart, Mandy Moore, and Darren Criss.
SYNOPSIS: MIDWAY centers on the Battle of Midway, a clash between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy which marked a pivotal turning point in the Pacific Theater during WWII. The film, based on the real-life events of this heroic feat, tells the story of the leaders and soldiers who used their instincts, fortitude and bravery to overcome the odds.
The screening takes place on Monday, November 4th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, go to the Lionsgate site here for one Admit-Two pass. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
Midway opens on November 8th.