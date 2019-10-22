10/22/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of Edward Norton's 'Motherless Brooklyn'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Edward Norton's Motherless Brooklyn. Norton directs and stars alongside Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alec Baldwin, Bobby Cannavale, Michael K. Williams, and Willem Dafoe.
SYNOPSIS: Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, “Motherless Brooklyn” follows Lionel Essrog (Norton), a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette's Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna (Willis). Armed only with a few clues and the powerful engine of his obsessive mind, Lionel unravels closely-guarded secrets that hold the fate of the whole city in the balance. In a mystery that carries him from ginsoaked jazz clubs in Harlem to the hard-edged slums of Brooklyn and, finally, into the gilded halls of New York's power brokers, Lionel contends with thugs, corruption and the most dangerous man in the city to honor his friend and save the woman who might be his own salvation.
The screening takes place on Monday, October 28th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, go to the Warner Bros. site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you'll need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
Motherless Brooklyn opens November 1st.