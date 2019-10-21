10/21/2019
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Jojo Rabbit'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Jojo Rabbit, the powerful and funny WWII comedy from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi.
SYNOPSIS: Writer director Taika Waititi (THOR: RAGNAROK, HUNT FOR THE WILDERPEOPLE), brings his signature style of humor and pathos to his latest film, JOJO RABBIT, a World War II satire that follows a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis as JoJo) whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers his single mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic. Aided only by his idiotic imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi), Jojo must confront his blind nationalism.
The screening takes place on Thursday, October 24th at 7:00pm at Landmark E Street cinema. If you'd like to attend, go to the Fox Searchlight site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enoy the show!
Jojo Rabbit opens on October 25th.