DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Zombieland: Double Tap'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Zombieland: Double Tap. Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin are back, ten years after the original hit zombie comedy told us to "Nut Up or Shut Up."
SYNOPSIS: A decade after ZOMBIELAND became a huge hit and a cult classic, the lead cast and director Ruben Fleischer have returned forZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP. Everyone's favorite four zombie slayers are back to face off against the many new kinds of zombies that evolved since the first film, as well as some new human survivors. Moreover, they must face the growing pains of their silly, snarky family.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, October 15th at 7:30pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply go to the Sony Pictures screening site here. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure seating. Enjoy the show!
Zombieland: Double Tap opens October 18th.