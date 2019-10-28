'Code 8' Trailer: Stephen And Robbie Amell Lead The Superhuman Sci-Fi Crime Flick

We're coming down to the wire on Stephen Amell's time on CW's, and while wrestling fans may hope he jumps into the squared circle full-time as part of All Elite Wrestling, chances are he'll spend more time making movies like. The independently-financed flick finds Stephen and his cousin Robbie Amell (who played Firestorm on) staying in a dark and moody world of superhumans.An expansion of Jeff Chan's short film which also starred the Amells,takes place in a futuristic society where a small percentage of the population are gifted with superhuman abilities. These people don't turn out to become rich and famous superheroes; most end up in poverty and ostracized from the rest of civilization. Robbie plays Conner Reed, a young man who uses his powers in a heist led by Garrett (Stephen Amell) that goes terribly wrong, leading to his being pursued by a specialized task force.Also returning from the original short isactor Sung Kang, joined bystar Kari Matchett.opens in theaters on December 13th.