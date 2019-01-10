'Clerks 3' Promised By Kevin Smith Yet Again, May Actually Happen This Time

Oh yeah?, eh? Kevin Smith has promised a second and presumably final sequel to his groundbreaking 1994 comedy for so long, it's tough to take seriously. I recall him talking about it in 2012, around the time he was trying to make that hockey movie(Did that ever happen? Can't remember.), only for it to die a couple of years later when the Weinsteins passed on it. In hindsight that was probably a blessing. But only a few months later he was teasing a summer shoot that never happened, the film died yet again in 2017 as plans for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot started to firm up.Now withjust days away from release, Smith is back and hyping upagain. He revealed on social media that a conversation with Jeff Anderson, who starred inand 2006'sas ultimate slacker/cinephile Randal Graves, drove him to want to makea reality...Smith said.I'll always be a fan of Smith's View Askew characters and nothing pleases me more than the idea of wrapping up thestory with one final movie. This has always been where Smith has shown the most passion and done his best work. None of these movies are what you'd call hits, but they are labors of love and this would be, too. Now thatis finished and headed to theaters on October 15th, there's more reason to believe Smith will finally complete thetrilogy.