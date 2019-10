'Burden' Trailer: Garrett Hedlund And Forest Whitaker Try To Overcome Hate In The Deep South

Hate and bigotry are a part of the fabric of this country, sadly, and that's not likely to change. And even if it did, we'd still see movies about racism, especially movies about those who learn to overcome the prejudice in their heart.tells just such a story, and with a cast led by Garrett Hedlund, Andrea Riseborough, and Forest Whitaker it has a chance to make a hard-hitting statement.tells the true story of a man who was raised within the Ku Klux Klan, with much of his family part of the hate group. With the love of a woman and the help of a Reverend seeking to shut down a KKK museum, he takes the first steps to turn his life around. The film marks the directorial debut of Andrew Heckler, and includes Tom Wilkinson, Crystal Fox, Usher, and Tess Harper in the supporting cast.SYNOPSIS:has been on ice since Sundance 2018, which is when I saw it. It didn't do much for me at the time but maybe it's worth giving a shot. The performances from Riseborough and Whitaker are strong, although Hedlund annoying sounds like he has styrofoam in his mouth.opens on February 28th 2020.